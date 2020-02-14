Robinson Capital Management LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,959,000 after buying an additional 3,057,330 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,619,000 after buying an additional 833,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,564,000 after buying an additional 667,106 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,918,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,630,000.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB remained flat at $$108.83 during trading hours on Friday. 962,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,930. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.48 and its 200 day moving average is $108.17. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

