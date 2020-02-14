Robinson Capital Management LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.77. 8,417,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,612,959. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

