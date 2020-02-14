Robinson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Blackrock Muniyield Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MYD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,550. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $15.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.