Robinson Capital Management LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ)

Robinson Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 235.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 558,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 392,046 shares in the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUJ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.87. 16,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,857. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

