Robinson Value Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Investment House LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $777,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 665.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.46. 7,571,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,485,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

