Robinson Value Management Ltd. Invests $1.84 Million in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,201 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up about 1.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,667,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,104. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

