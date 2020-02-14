Robinson Value Management Ltd. Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 34,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000. Southern comprises about 2.1% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,110 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,593 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,477,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,187,000 after purchasing an additional 237,829 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $125,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,513,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

