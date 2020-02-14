Robinson Value Management Ltd. Makes New $4.32 Million Investment in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 54,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,000. State Street accounts for 4.1% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of State Street by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $354,957.62. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on State Street from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.85. 1,499,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.43.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. State Street’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

