Robinson Value Management Ltd. Takes $2.85 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 148,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000. Newell Brands makes up 2.7% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,793,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,507 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 30,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,466 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Newell Brands by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,370,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,544,000 after buying an additional 1,259,111 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,203,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,360,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,474,000 after buying an additional 1,034,965 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NWL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,450,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,157. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWL. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

