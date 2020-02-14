Robinson Value Management Ltd. Takes $321,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,144,979,000 after acquiring an additional 551,966 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,429,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,450,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 51,749 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,482,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,084,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,626,000 after purchasing an additional 419,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,268,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,677. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.57 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 663,053 shares of company stock worth $84,242,237. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

