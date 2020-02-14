Robinson Value Management Ltd. Takes Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M stock traded down $4.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.76. 3,412,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,129. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

