Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 370 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 370 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays set a CHF 365 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 346 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 354 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 225 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 329.75.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

