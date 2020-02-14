Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $52,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $968,037.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,278 shares in the company, valued at $10,203,296.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,894. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.27.

ROK stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.65. 22,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $207.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

