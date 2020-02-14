Rocky Mountain High Brands (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Shares Down 1.1%

Rocky Mountain High Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:RMHB) shares traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 222,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 432,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

Rocky Mountain High Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RMHB)

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hemp-infused food and beverage products. It offers naturally flavored hemp-infused beverages, such as citrus and mango energy drinks, black tea, and lemonade; and a low-calorie hemp-infused coconut lime energy drink. The company also provides hemp-infused mango and mixed berry energy shots; and Eagle Spirit Spring Water, which is a high alkaline spring water.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain High Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain High Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.