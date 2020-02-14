Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $152.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rogers traded as low as $111.49 and last traded at $111.49, with a volume of 1421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.21.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth about $46,386,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,392,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,622,000 after buying an additional 65,126 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 183,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,023,000 after buying an additional 59,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 242,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,193,000 after buying an additional 31,357 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

