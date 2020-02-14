Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ROKU. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Roku from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.28.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $139.05. 20,337,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,039,007. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.16 and its 200 day moving average is $133.51. Roku has a 52 week low of $49.33 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -408.96 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $49,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,365.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 210,081 shares of company stock worth $30,803,764 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 17.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 588,499 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 187.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth about $1,685,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 63.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.