Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $63.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mimecast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Mimecast stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.02. 1,292,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,303. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -445.64, a PEG ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.14. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $54.57.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $1,503,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,696,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,888,728.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,424,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 2,270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after buying an additional 551,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 235.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 233,741 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at $9,467,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at $9,350,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,794 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

