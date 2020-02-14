Rosenblatt Securities Raises Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $85.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.81.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $76.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day moving average of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,532.67, a P/E/G ratio of 82.03 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 19,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,289,865.65. Also, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,409 shares of company stock worth $15,981,347. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5,538.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

