Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $159.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.98.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $139.05 on Friday. Roku has a 52-week low of $49.33 and a 52-week high of $176.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.03 and a 200-day moving average of $133.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -408.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $265,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $800,143.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,081 shares of company stock valued at $30,803,764. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Roku by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 53.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

