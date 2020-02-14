Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $94.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James set a $88.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $87.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $60.28 and a 1-year high of $87.54. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $928.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 446.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,013,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,891,000 after acquiring an additional 827,794 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3,676.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after acquiring an additional 209,296 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,865,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 621,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after acquiring an additional 42,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 884,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,964,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

