Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target to GBX 370

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 370 ($4.87) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DRX. HSBC raised Drax Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Drax Group to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 333 ($4.38) to GBX 535 ($7.04) in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 358.22 ($4.71).

Shares of DRX traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 290.20 ($3.82). The stock had a trading volume of 956,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. Drax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 247.80 ($3.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 414.40 ($5.45). The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 293.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 290.33.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

