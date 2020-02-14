Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 846 ($11.13) to GBX 904 ($11.89) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 662 ($8.71) to GBX 658 ($8.66) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 762 ($10.02).

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 795.70 ($10.47) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 626.40 ($8.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 790.30 ($10.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 756.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 713.64.

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

