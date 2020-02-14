Royce & Associates LP Acquires 133,487 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,487 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $41,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 149.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 22.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 12.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.39. 172,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,550. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.09. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

