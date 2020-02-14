Royce & Associates LP Acquires 4,668 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 8.20% of Timberland Bancorp worth $20,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 30,649 shares during the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

In other Timberland Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon C. Parker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $285,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $855,251. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.42. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.