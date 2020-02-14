Royce & Associates LP Buys 18,203 Shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,789 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,203 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 7.21% of National Bankshares worth $21,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Bankshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 291,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in National Bankshares by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in National Bankshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKSH. Sandler O’Neill lowered National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of National Bankshares stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400. The company has a market capitalization of $258.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.42. National Bankshares Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

