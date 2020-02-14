Royce & Associates LP Cuts Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 646,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,871 shares during the quarter. Cabot Microelectronics comprises about 0.8% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $93,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $523,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 727,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,782,000 after purchasing an additional 55,013 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1,365.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.33.

Shares of CCMP stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.11. 175,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,343. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $169.13. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $283.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $857,288.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,369.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $1,297,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,616,424.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,426 shares of company stock valued at $10,730,477 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.