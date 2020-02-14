Royce & Associates LP Decreases Holdings in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143,757 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $50,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 320,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 82,113 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $109,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at $915,486.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $61,686.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,688.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FELE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.60. 194,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,060. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

