Royce & Associates LP Has $21.75 Million Position in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,577,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 7.41% of SEACOR Marine worth $21,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMHI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 46,923 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 35,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

In other SEACOR Marine news, Director Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 8,285 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $95,526.05. 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMHI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SEACOR Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

NYSE SMHI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

