Royce & Associates LP Has $25.16 Million Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,572 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.77% of Balchem worth $25,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $938,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $112.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,090. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

BCPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.