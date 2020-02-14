Royce & Associates LP Increases Holdings in FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 4.89% of FRP worth $23,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in FRP by 10.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

FRP stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.96. 293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,747. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 27.61 and a current ratio of 27.61. The firm has a market cap of $489.92 million, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.65. FRP Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $60.89.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered FRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other FRP news, CAO John D. Klopfenstein sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $52,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 666 shares in the company, valued at $33,459.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

