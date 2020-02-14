Royce & Associates LP Purchases 131,120 Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 957,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,120 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.95% of Axcelis Technologies worth $23,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $10,131,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 18,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $414,979.96. Insiders sold 172,547 shares of company stock worth $4,221,542 over the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,477. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $918.97 million, a P/E ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $29.24.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.97%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.