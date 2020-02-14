Royce & Associates LP Sells 119 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.93% of Atrion worth $26,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atrion by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in Atrion by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ATRI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

In other news, Chairman Emile A. Battat purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $686.25 per share, for a total transaction of $686,250.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 148,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,026,846.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.47, for a total value of $197,077.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,830.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

ATRI traded up $19.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $676.20. 410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,344. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $716.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $749.87. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $656.70 and a 12-month high of $948.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.15.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

