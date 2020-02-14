Royce & Associates LP Sells 5,091 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $58,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMI. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,012,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,473,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,454.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $969,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VMI traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.60. 81,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,250. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.94 and a 12 month high of $153.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.96 and a 200 day moving average of $141.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

