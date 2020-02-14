Royce & Associates LP Sells 63,614 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,614 shares during the quarter. LCI Industries makes up approximately 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $67,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,621,000 after acquiring an additional 39,933 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 31,906 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 494.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 82,556 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 88.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 74,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sidoti cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

LCII traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,583. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $73.34 and a 12 month high of $115.16.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

