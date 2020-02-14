Royce & Associates LP Sells 649,301 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 649,301 shares during the period. Ares Management accounts for 1.0% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $116,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 706,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ares Management Corp has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ares Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

