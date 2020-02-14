Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Russel Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) traded up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $17.05, 526 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30.

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

