Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 351.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.38.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 42,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $7,586,676.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 322,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,136,088.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 65,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $11,648,242.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 995,509 shares in the company, valued at $176,195,137.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 329,190 shares of company stock worth $58,700,386 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.65. 5,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,070. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $192.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.61 and a 200 day moving average of $161.96.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

