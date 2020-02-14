Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,076 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WYND. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at about $406,681,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter worth about $30,699,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 448.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 370,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 302,732 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,657,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,273,000 after purchasing an additional 106,801 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth about $3,811,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of WYND stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,612. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

