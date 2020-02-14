Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 7,493 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 53.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 20.4% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 5.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 242,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,052,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 61.3% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 8.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 231,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after buying an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.65. 25,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,616. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $223.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.83.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

