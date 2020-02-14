Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,380 Shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,530 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SEA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,521 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.95. 1,842,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,671,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sea Ltd has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $48.40.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.23. SEA had a negative net margin of 86.49% and a negative return on equity of 104.70%. The firm had revenue of $763.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 214.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SE. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

