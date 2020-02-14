Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,435 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 102,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Albemarle by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.15.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALB traded up $2.06 on Friday, reaching $89.99. The stock had a trading volume of 776,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,635. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $58.63 and a 1-year high of $93.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.41.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.