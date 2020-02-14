Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,254 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,527 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 990,602 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 370,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 32.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 205,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,103,000 after acquiring an additional 50,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 191,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,960,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.70.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $354.60. 1,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $274.77 and a one year high of $365.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

