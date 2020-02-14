Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in CF Industries by 20.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 11.3% during the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 522.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.79. The stock had a trading volume of 111,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

