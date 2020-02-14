RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $604.69

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $604.69 and traded as high as $617.00. RWS shares last traded at $600.00, with a volume of 104,382 shares trading hands.

RWS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.09) price target on shares of RWS in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on RWS from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RWS from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RWS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 646.25 ($8.50).

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 36.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 601.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 604.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from RWS’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

About RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

