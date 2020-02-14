Ryder System (NYSE:R) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Ryder System had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:R traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $42.67. 195,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average is $51.50. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cfra lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

