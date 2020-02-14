salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Purchases $208,296.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $189.36 per share, for a total transaction of $208,296.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,290,103.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Susan Wojcicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00.

salesforce.com stock opened at $188.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $167.75 billion, a PE ratio of 200.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $192.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.99.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, January 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 574,980 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,515,000 after buying an additional 121,224 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,130,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,663,000 after buying an additional 435,127 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

