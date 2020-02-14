Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 952 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,356,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CWB traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.67. The stock had a trading volume of 657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,403. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $59.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0864 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.