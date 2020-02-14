Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 7.1% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 852,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after acquiring an additional 56,656 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 64,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period.

Get ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN alerts:

NYSEARCA:MLPI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.88. 32,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,700. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a $0.4027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. This is a positive change from ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.