Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $69,000 in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.54. 6,656,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,078. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average is $53.44. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. ValuEngine downgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

