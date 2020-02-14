Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.32. 146,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,057. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $83.56 and a 12 month high of $96.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

